Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

Moore joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has appeared in 14 games and made one start with the Bolts over the last three seasons. The Oberlin, Ohio, native has registered five career receptions for 99 yards (19.8 avg.). In 37 career games at Findlay, recorded 204 receptions for 3,217 yards (15.8 avg.) and 39 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors as a junior in 2017.
Rodgers originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and has appeared in 89 career games (28 starts) with the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chargers. The California product has registered 147 receptions for 1,529 yards (10.4 avg.) and 15 touchdowns, including a game-winning, 61-yard Hail Mary grab in 2015 from Aaron Rodgers. In three seasons as a Golden Bear, Rodgers appeared in 35 games with 11 starts and recorded 59 catches for 896 yards (15.2 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. He ended his college career on a 19-game reception streak.
