Chargers Coaching Staff Details the Backup QB Competition

After joining the Chargers shortly before training camp in 2017, Cardale Jones enters this Chargers Camp with a full year in the Bolts' system. Geno Smith, however, is a new kid on the block, joining the Bolts this past April. But though they come from different paths, Whiz says he's seen a major similarity between the two.

"I see two guys that are competing," he added. "They both want (the backup spot). The way they prepare and the way they're competing is what you like to see because, really, it makes both of them better. I don't think either one of them feels comfortable and that's a good thing. If you're uncomfortable, you can have real growth because you're working every day to try to get better because you don't feel like you can have a down day. It's good for us because both of these guys are competing and getting better, and that's going to help us."

While the remainder of August will determine where these QBs stand, Whiz said he's seen improvement from Jones based on what he did last year. What's one thing he's been working on? Becoming more of a pocket passer and not using his legs as much as he did when he was playing in college.

Chances are that skillset will be on display when the Bolts take on the Cardinals next week.

"I think where he has done really well, is understanding how to move in the pocket and be able to make throws down the field. A lot of times, in college, when you come from where he did, he was so big and so athletic that if the first guy wasn't there, sometimes you'd see him run. I have vivid memories of him in the championship game running down the field and making plays. He can still do that, but I think now you're seeing him move to the left, move to the right and make some throws down the field. Those are the things that you like seeing out of a young quarterback."