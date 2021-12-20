Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
Bassey, a second-year player from Wake Forest, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2020. He appeared in 13 games and made three starts for the Broncos over the last two seasons, totaling 22 tackles (20 solo), an interception, two passes defensed, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. In 52 games with the Demon Deacons, Bassey totaled 228 career tackles (162 solo), five interceptions, a sack, 50 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries.