Chargers Business Alliance Hosts Training Camp Power Lunch

The Chargers Business Alliance hosted a "Training Camp Power Lunch" last Thursday to update key stakeholders on how the organization is preparing for the 2020 season.

The virtual roundtable included president of football operations John Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and chief of staff Fred Maas. At the center of the conversation was how COVID-19 has impacted both football and business operations.

"Just like we've all experienced, including our partners, season ticket holders, fans, and community, it has been a challenging time that none of us have experienced before," Maas said. "However, this time has tested our mettle as individuals and an organization. I can't tell you how proud I am of the members of this organization and how they have handled this situation in a virtual world finding solutions for our community and our partners."

Chargers veterans reported to camp last Tuesday, greeted by detailed protocols in an effort to stay safe at work. Telesco noted Los Angeles is fighting two opponents this season: NFL teams on Sunday and most importantly, the coronavirus.

"The key is to adapt and adjust," he said. "If you aren't flexible or resistant to change from a team perspective, the year 2020 will be challenging for you.

"The biggest thing for the Chargers has been communication. We're used to working with players and individuals face to face and that process has been different in a virtual setting, which just doesn't have the same feel and you aren't able to get the same personal interactions. Which is fine. Our number one priority is keeping players and staff safe. And our number two priority is winning a championship. Obviously, both of those objectives go hand in hand."

Another topic discussed was the team's participation in this year's installment of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles. HBO cameras will document the Chargers' journey through training camp with the first episode set to premiere on Tuesday, August 11.

In an unprecedented year, training camp – and the 2020 season – simply won't look the same. But that doesn't change the appreciation and gratitude the organization has for its most loyal supporters.