Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

Additionally, the Chargers placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured and placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/COVID-19. Two coaches, Giff Smith (defensive line) and Shaun Sarrett (assistant offensive line), will not make the trip to Houston.

Bandy has spent the season on the team's practice squad after signing with the Bolts this offseason. He played two seasons inThe Spring League with the Conquerors, tying for the team lead in receptions this past year. Bandy was a two-time FCS All-America selection at the University of San Diego, finishing his career as one of the most decorated receivers in program history.

A member of the team's practice squad the last two seasons, Bradwell has appeared in three career games with the Bolts. Over four seasons at Tulane, Bradwell ran for 2,062 yards and 17 touchdowns on 289 attempts (5.2 avg.). He posted 1,134 yards in 2018, the eighth 1,000-yard rushing season in school history.

Brown is a third-year defensive lineman out of Virginia. He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL Draft and has appeared in 22 career games, including one with the Chargers this season. Brown had a four-yard sack for the Bengals last season on defense. In four collegiate seasons with the Cavaliers, Brown totaled 94 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

DeLuca, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers this offseason, has appeared in two games this year. He started 38-of-43 career games at Charlotte, ending his 49ers tenure as the program's all-time leader in tackles (313), forced fumbles (nine), recoveries (six) and pass breakups (17). The Orlando, Fla., native led the NCAA as a true sophomore in 2017 with five forced fumbles.

Originally a 2019 sixth-round selection for the Bolts, Egbule appeared in 31 career games, totaling five tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hit on defense. He's added seven special teams tackles in his three seasons. Egbule played four collegiate seasons (2015-18) at Houston. He registered 164 career tackles (98 solo), five sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, while forcing two fumbles and recovering six.

Ffrench, a first-year player out of Pittsburgh, has appeared in two games for the Bolts this season. In four seasons for the Panthers, Ffrench totaled 156 catches for 1,637 yards (10.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. As a returner, he returned 27 kickoffs for 652 yards (24.1 avg.) and two touchdowns while adding 28 punt returns for 164 yards (5.9 avg.). Ffrench earned third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors as a senior after posting a program-record 96 catches on the season and hauling in a 96-yard touchdown as the longest catch in school annals.

In three games with the Bolts this year, Merrill has posted three tackles (two solo). The rookie defensive lineman signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State this offseason. In three seasons for the Red Wolves, he twice earning second-team All-Sun Belt Conference recognition and totaled 121 tackles (51 solo), 18.5 tackles and 10 sacks while also forcing a pair of fumbles and recovering another two.