Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Jun 23, 2022 at 04:26 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced practice dates that will be open to the public as part of the team's 2022 training camp schedule. Held once again at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA, open practices at 2022 Chargers Training Camp are free of charge.

As in previous years, fans will need to pre-register for their free tickets. More information on availability and access can be found at chargers.com/camp. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chargers report for camp the week of July 25 and will welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 27 for the team's first practice of training camp. Practices during the ramp-up period on Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29 will also be open to the public. All dates open to the public for 2022 prioritize opening week, weekend practices and all practices in which players are scheduled to be in full pads (full-pad practices are subject to change).

On the first weekend of training camp, the Bolts will celebrate NFL Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 30 with highlights that include a special giveaway for fans in attendance and live expert commentary on practice from members of the Chargers' radio broadcast team.

After a day off, Monday, August 1 will mark the team's first practice of training camp in full pads. Scheduled full-pad practices resume on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6 as a lead-up to the Chargers intrasquad scrimmage which will be held in the 5:00 pm Sunday Night Football timeslot on Sunday, August 7 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Chargers final two open practices of training camp are both scheduled to be in full pads on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday August 11 prior to hosting the Rams in the preseason opener on Saturday, August 13 at SoFi Stadium.

The Bolts will also once again hold joint practices during training camp – this year welcoming the Dallas Cowboys to Costa Mesa prior to the two teams' matchup at SoFi Stadium later in the week. The Chargers and Cowboys will practice Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex with both practices open exclusively to Chargers Season Ticket Members. For more information on 2022 Chargers season tickets, fans should visit chargers.com/season-tickets.

As in years past, training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex offers fans of all ages the opportunity to watch the Bolts practice in person and cheer for their favorite players within close proximity to the field. Bleacher seating is completely covered and, as previously mentioned, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standing room observation space in front of the bleachers will also once again be available on the fence-line.

In addition to practice viewing, fans attending training camp will have access to a large-scale merchandise and apparel tent stocked with the latest Chargers gear and exclusive items not available online from the Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, interactive fan zones and games, Chargers-themed photo opportunities, a dedicated 'cool zone' space for hot summer days, live performances by the Thunderbolts drumline and the ability to interact with a designated position group of players on the fence-line at the conclusion of practice. Chargers Season Ticket Members who present their membership card in the merchandise tent at check-out will also receive a 15 percent discount on their purchase

Gates to Jack Hammett Sports Complex will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Parking is available at both Orange Coast College (2701 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – enter off Fairview and Monitor Way) and Costa Mesa High School (2650 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – enter off Fairview and Pirate Way) on a first-come, first-served basis for $10. There will also be a dedicated location for rideshare service drop-off and pick-up adjacent to Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Fans may bring their own food, water and soft drinks, however alcoholic beverages may not be brought into Jack Hammett Sports Complex at any time. Smoking is not allowed at Chargers Training Camp.

Fans are welcome to bring personal cameras and cell phones, but video cameras and telephoto lenses longer than six inches (detachable or non-detachable) are not allowed. Other items not permitted at Jack Hammett Sports Complex include: pets (other than service animals), weapons of any kind, chains, stun guns, mace and pepper spray, water guns, boomerangs, fireworks, frisbees, sports balls, beach balls or other inflatable objects, laser pointers, flammable objects, musical instruments or noise-making devices.

All practices will take place at Jack Hammett Sports Complex (2750 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626) and are subject to change. Fans are reminded to download the free Los Angeles Chargers mobile app, follow @Chargers on social media and visit chargers.com/camp for an inside look at 2022 Chargers Training Camp.

The following is a list of 2022 Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp practices open to the public and/or exclusively to Season Ticket Members:

Table inside Article
DayDateTime
WednesdayJuly 279:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
ThursdayJuly 289:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
FridayJuly 299:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
SaturdayJuly 309:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
MondayAug. 19:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^
FridayAug. 59:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^
SaturdayAug. 69:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^
SundayAug. 75:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.^
WednesdayAug. 109:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^
ThursdayAug. 119:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.^
WednesdayAug. 179:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.*^
ThursdayAug. 189:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.*^

*Exclusive to Season Ticket Members

^Scheduled full-pad practice

