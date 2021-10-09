Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
A five-year NFL veteran, Smith signed in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He was a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. The 2016 fourth-round selection has logged 73 career games played, including 16 starts, and totaled 98 tackles (79 solo), a tackle for loss, an interception and 12 passes defensed. Smith also has forced four fumbles, recovered two and posted 19 special teams tackles. He added a special teams stop in Tampa Bay's 2020 NFC Wild Card win at Washington.