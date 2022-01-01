Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

Jan 01, 2022 at 12:58 PM
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Adderley, a hard-hitting free safety, has set single-season career highs this year in total tackles (79), passes defensed (five) and tackles for loss (three). He's added a half-sack, quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. The 2019 second-round selection has played in 32 games with 27 starts, totaling 148 tackles (113 solo), a half-sack, an interception, eight passes defensed, three tackles for loss, a pair of quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

A sixth-round pick by the Bolts in 2020 out of Notre Dame, Gilman has played in 24 career games with the Chargers, making four starts. He has 33 career tackles (23 solo), an interception and a quarterback hit. In 2021, Gilman has played in nine games and made three starts, tying a career high last week with six solo tackles.

Chris Harris, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl Champion, has appeared in 12 games and made nine starts for the Bolts this season. The 10-year veteran joined the Chargers in the 2020 offseason after spending nine years in Denver, helping the Broncos appear in two Super Bowls. After picking off his first pass of the season in Week 13, Harris now has 22 career interceptions and 90 passes defensed in his career.

Originally a fifth-round selection by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL Draft, Davontae Harris has played in 35 career games and made nine starts, including a start in four games with the Bolts this season. The Illinois State product recorded 43 tackles (37 solo), four passes defensed and a forced fumble while adding seven special teams tackles. Harris saw the most extensive action of his career with the Broncos in 2019, when he appeared in 16 games and made six starts, posting 32 tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups. As a senior, he led the team with 14 passes defensed and added a pair of sacks and two interceptions to earn second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press.

Hopkins has scored 68 points in nine games with the Bolts this year. He has made 15-of-16 field goals (93.8 pct.) with the team, tying for the best single-season field goal percentage in team history. The Florida State product has made 178-of-210 career field goals (84.8 pct.) and 202-of-215 (94.0 pct.) extra points to total 736 points scored. He joins Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein as the only three kickers to make more than 145 field goals from inside of 50 yards over the last seven seasons.

In two seasons with the Bolts, Norton has played in 21 games, making 17 starts at right tackle. He's made 14 starts for the Chargers this season, protecting quarterback Justin Herbert to throw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and conference-leading 4,394 yards. Norton first broke into the league with Minnesota, playing in a game for the Vikings in 2018 before spending time in the XFL.

Overton, has played in 124 career games, including 15 with the Chargers this season. He appeared in nine games with the Titans last season and saw action in all 16 games each year from 2012 to 2016. Overton was named to the Pro Bowl with Indianapolis following the 2013 season.

A third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Pipkins has appeared in 36 career games and made nine starts with the team. He has played in 10 games for the Bolts in 2021, including a start at left tackle in the Week 15 contest against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Pipkins started five games at right tackle for the Chargers last season.

Christiansen has appeared in six games for the Chargers over the last two seasons. A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.

After spending the offseason program with the Chargers, Kampmoyer has been on the team's practice squad through the 2021 season. He signed as an undrafted free agent from Oregon following the 2021 NFL Draft. In 45 career games with the Ducks, Kampmoyer hauled in 20 passes for 224 yards (11.2 avg.) and four touchdowns, three of which came as a senior.

