 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Mar 04, 2024 at 08:30 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Free Agency Tracker Web 16x9

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS | RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS | EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

The 2024 NFL League Year is on the horizon.

Keep track of all the Chargers roster moves with this one-stop for all signings and transactions.

Here is the 2024 Chargers Free Agency Tracker, which will be updated once moves are made official by either the Chargers or other NFL teams.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Bassey

Essang Bassey

Bassey played in 11 games (one start) after being claimed off waivers in early October, finishing with 13 total tackles and three passes defended.

Clapp

Will Clapp

Clapp stepped up at center in his second season with the Chargers, starting 11 games in 2023.

Davis

Michael Davis

Davis played in all 17 games (14 starts) in his seventh season with the team, notching double-digit passes defensed for the fourth consecutive season.

Ekeler

Austin Ekeler

Ekeler missed three games due to an ankle injury, but scored six touchdowns and finished with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the fourth time in his seven-year career.

Erickson

Alex Erickson

Erickson was added to the Bolts practice squad in August and signed to the active roster in December, catching 16 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in eight games (three starts).

Everett

Gerald Everett

Everett was productive again in his second season with the Bolts, appearing in 15 games (12 starts) and hauling in 411 receiving yards as one of the team's most reliable pass catching targets in 2023.

Gilman

Alohi Gilman

A 2020 sixth-round pick, Gilman produced the best season of his career. He started 14 games, tying for the team lead in interceptions (two) and finishing second on the team with three forced fumbles.

Grier

Will Grier

Grier was signed by the Chargers to the active roster in mid-December following Justin Herbert's injury, serving as the team's backup for the final three games.

Guyton

Jalen Guyton

Guyton made his return from a torn ACL in Week 9 and would play in eight games (three starts), hauling in a touchdown pass.

JHawkins

Jaylinn Hawkins

Claimed off waivers by the Bolts in mid-October, Hawkins played in 10 games and logged over 100 snaps on both defense and special teams.

Hollins

Justin Hollins

Hollins played in seven games after being signed to the roster midseason due to injuries, notching a sack and tackle for loss.

Johnson

Austin Johnson

Johnson was a mainstay on the interior, starting all 17 games and making 46 total tackles in his second season with the Bolts.

Kelley

Joshua Kelley

Kelley played in all 17 games (three starts) and rushing for 405 yards and two touchdowns.

Marlowe

Dean Marlowe

Marlowe joined the Bolts practice squad in late August before eventually joining the active roster, playing in 16 games (four starts).

Murray

Kenneth Murray, Jr.

A former first-round pick, Murray wore the green dot for the majority of the season. He finished with 107 total tackles, one interception and 3.0 sacks.

Muse

Tanner Muse

Muse was claimed off waivers in late August and was a key special teams contributor for the Bolts before being placed on IR in mid-November.

Easton Stick

Easton Stick

A 2019 fifth-round round pick, Stick saw his first significant NFL action after starting four games late in the season. He threw for 1,129 yards and three touchdowns while adding 144 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Tom

Cameron Tom

Tom was signed to the practice squad in mid-October and appeared in one game for the Bolts.

Vannett

Nick Vannett

Vannett joined the Chargers practice squad in late August before being signed to the active roster in November and appeared eight games (five starts).

Williams

Nick Williams

Williams was signed last May and was a consistent presence on the interior, playing in 14 games (six starts) and notching seven tackles for loss.

Restricted Free Agents

Blake Lynch

Blake Lynch

Lynch played in seven games for the Chargers and was a key special teams contributor.

Amen

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Ogbongbemiga continued to be one of the most important special teams player in his third year with the Bolts, playing the second most special teams snaps in 2023.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Bailey

Zack Bailey

Bailey started the season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in September, but was placed on injured reserve in December.

Dicker FA

Cameron Dicker

Dicker built on his impressive rookie season with an even better season in 2023, knocking in 31 of 33 field goals (including seven makes from 50-plus). He was also perfect on 35 extra point tries.

Doss

Keelan Doss

Doss began the 2023 season on the practice squad and eventually appeared in five games.

Layne

Raheem Layne

Layne appeared in five games (one start) before and an ACL injury ended his season in mid-October.

Sarell

Foster Sarell

Sarell returned for his second season on the Chargers and played in all 17 games on special teams.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

Chargers.com chatted with the Bolts new defensive coordinator to get his thoughts on joining the Bolts and early expectations for the Chargers 2024 defense
news

Chargers Day 5 Combine Recap: Top WR Prospect Odunze Works Out Saturday at Combine

Here is what you need to know from Day 5 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
news

Chargers Day 4 Combine Recap: Defensive Backs Highlight Busy Friday in Indy

Here is what you need to know from Day 4 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
news

What WR Prospect Malik Nabers Said at the Combine

"When I get the ball in my hands, I'm able to do tremendous things with it."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising