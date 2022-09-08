Bullseye Event Group Announces Official Chargers VIP Tailgate

Fans of all ages will now enjoy a high-end, luxurious tailgating experience at the Official Chargers VIP Tailgate, the Bullseye Event Group announced today. Held before every regular season home game during the Bolts' 2022 season, the tailgate will begin three hours prior to kick off adjacent to SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park Casino parking lot.

The Chargers VIP Tailgate will feature a menu created by award-winning Celebrity Chef, Aaron May. Chef May is routinely featured on signature Food Network television staples such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Big Bite and TLC's Best Food Ever. Each home game, Chef May will collaborate with other celebrity chefs to prepare a unique food experience for fans.

The tailgate will be equipped with multiple bars, soft leather lounge seating areas, reserved tables for groups, plenty of TVs for fans to watch the early games and a Microsoft Xbox gaming area for kids.

Tailgate tickets are $95 and are now available to purchase HERE. A ticket includes an all-you-can-eat premium buffet and an open beer, wine and top-shelf cocktail bar.

"Los Angeles is the center of the entertainment world and an international foodie town, so we're excited to bring some electricity to the Chargers VIP Tailgate for the 2022 season and let Aaron May and all our Celebrity Chefs deliver some of their best dishes and libations to fans in attendance," said Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group CEO.

Bullseye Event Group has elevated tailgating throughout the NFL and now brings that high-end pre-game experience for families, fans, and corporate groups to Chargers games.

The Chargers VIP Tailgate will include:

Open, top-shelf cocktail bar

Open beer and wine bars

Premium buffet exclusively created by Celebrity Chef Aaron May

Menu to include red wine braised short rib steaks, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, assorted hot sauce and barbecue sauce, Bullseye 12-hour pulled pork, twice cooked chicken wings two ways, taco and nacho fiesta, fresh doughnuts and gourmet waffle bar, hand tossed farmers market salads and passed entrees of gourmet cheeseburgers. Minor menu changes periodically.

Live auction on signed Los Angeles Chargers memorabilia.

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as their official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner.

Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.