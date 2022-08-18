How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

First preseason game for 2022 is in the books, how'd it go for you?

Fehoko: It went well, a lot better than the first preseason game last year. It felt good to actually get out there, get some live action done. And honestly, just getting to play with the guys in a live setting. You can only do so much going up against the same guys every day; you beat up on each other, they push you and you push them and so it's good to play against guys in a different uniform.

What is the biggest difference when you mention that game looking back to last year?

Fehoko: Just experience. Playing a lot of football, I was talking to [run game coordinator/defensive line] coach [Jay] Rodgers about it earlier in the week last week and we were watching film on the Rams preseason game last year. Up until practice, he just talked about just how different I am as a player.

It comes with experience. It comes with playing a lot of football, seeing a lot of action, and for myself, getting around older guys, older veterans who have helped me learn the game and speed up the process of learning.

How are you a different player?

Fehoko: I think the game's slowing down a little bit more. I'm starting to understand my strengths and playing to them instead of trying to be 'Mr. Do-It-All' or 'Mr. Try-To-Do-Too-Much-On-The-Field.' I think I've honed in on doing my job to the best of my ability and just understanding that sometimes you've gotta take what they give you and play to the best of your strengths.

That 'Mr. Do-It-All' mentality, was that something that you had to be taught to change?

Fehoko: As a competitor, I think we all have it. It's our competitive nature. Especially at this level in the NFL and especially with the Chargers, you're playing with 10 other guys who have that mentality but you've got to learn to battle it down for the sake of the defense.