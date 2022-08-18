How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

With training camp here, we're checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2022 season:
Our series continues this week with Breiden Fehoko.
Fehoko enters his third season in the NFL with the same mindset he had just two years ago when he signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.
Here's more from the defensive lineman on that mindset, how he's grown as a player, the additions on the D-line, the Bolt Fam Dad Club, getting roasted for going to In-N-Out, and more.
First preseason game for 2022 is in the books, how'd it go for you?
Fehoko: It went well, a lot better than the first preseason game last year. It felt good to actually get out there, get some live action done. And honestly, just getting to play with the guys in a live setting. You can only do so much going up against the same guys every day; you beat up on each other, they push you and you push them and so it's good to play against guys in a different uniform.
What is the biggest difference when you mention that game looking back to last year?
Fehoko: Just experience. Playing a lot of football, I was talking to [run game coordinator/defensive line] coach [Jay] Rodgers about it earlier in the week last week and we were watching film on the Rams preseason game last year. Up until practice, he just talked about just how different I am as a player.
It comes with experience. It comes with playing a lot of football, seeing a lot of action, and for myself, getting around older guys, older veterans who have helped me learn the game and speed up the process of learning.
How are you a different player?
Fehoko: I think the game's slowing down a little bit more. I'm starting to understand my strengths and playing to them instead of trying to be 'Mr. Do-It-All' or 'Mr. Try-To-Do-Too-Much-On-The-Field.' I think I've honed in on doing my job to the best of my ability and just understanding that sometimes you've gotta take what they give you and play to the best of your strengths.
That 'Mr. Do-It-All' mentality, was that something that you had to be taught to change?
Fehoko: As a competitor, I think we all have it. It's our competitive nature. Especially at this level in the NFL and especially with the Chargers, you're playing with 10 other guys who have that mentality but you've got to learn to battle it down for the sake of the defense.
But when you learn to play good defense in this league, you have to learn that everybody has to do their job. You can't do too much because everybody works together to put together a puzzle. When you put it together, it's special. I had to learn that the hard way [through] mistakes and learning by fire, and I think that's what helped me grow as a player.