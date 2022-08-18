Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by
081822_FehokoConvoWith_Embed
How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3
"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."
By Hayley Elwood Aug 18, 2022

With training camp here, we're checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2022 season:

A Conversation With: JT Woods

A Conversation With: Trey Pipkins III

A Conversation With: Joshua Kelley

Our series continues this week with Breiden Fehoko.

Fehoko enters his third season in the NFL with the same mindset he had just two years ago when he signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Here's more from the defensive lineman on that mindset, how he's grown as a player, the additions on the D-line, the Bolt Fam Dad Club, getting roasted for going to In-N-Out, and more.

First preseason game for 2022 is in the books, how'd it go for you?

Fehoko: It went well, a lot better than the first preseason game last year. It felt good to actually get out there, get some live action done. And honestly, just getting to play with the guys in a live setting. You can only do so much going up against the same guys every day; you beat up on each other, they push you and you push them and so it's good to play against guys in a different uniform.

What is the biggest difference when you mention that game looking back to last year?

Fehoko: Just experience. Playing a lot of football, I was talking to [run game coordinator/defensive line] coach [Jay] Rodgers about it earlier in the week last week and we were watching film on the Rams preseason game last year. Up until practice, he just talked about just how different I am as a player.

It comes with experience. It comes with playing a lot of football, seeing a lot of action, and for myself, getting around older guys, older veterans who have helped me learn the game and speed up the process of learning.

How are you a different player?

Fehoko: I think the game's slowing down a little bit more. I'm starting to understand my strengths and playing to them instead of trying to be 'Mr. Do-It-All' or 'Mr. Try-To-Do-Too-Much-On-The-Field.' I think I've honed in on doing my job to the best of my ability and just understanding that sometimes you've gotta take what they give you and play to the best of your strengths.

That 'Mr. Do-It-All' mentality, was that something that you had to be taught to change?

Fehoko: As a competitor, I think we all have it. It's our competitive nature. Especially at this level in the NFL and especially with the Chargers, you're playing with 10 other guys who have that mentality but you've got to learn to battle it down for the sake of the defense.

But when you learn to play good defense in this league, you have to learn that everybody has to do their job. You can't do too much because everybody works together to put together a puzzle. When you put it together, it's special. I had to learn that the hard way [through] mistakes and learning by fire, and I think that's what helped me grow as a player.

You've made this team two years in a row, what's your mindset going into this camp?

Fehoko: To make the team, first. That's always gonna be the goal for however long and however many years I play in the NFL. Gain the trust of my fellow peers and show the coaches that they can trust me to do the job when I'm out there.

There's a lot of competition on this defensive line.

What has been your approach to this camp and working with some of those new guys, too?

Fehoko: It's been awesome. I think competition brings the best out of people. I take it back to my days at LSU when we won the national championship, we had a lot of competition. People either shy [away] from it or people thrive in it. I think competition is very healthy and competition is always gonna be a good thing in the NFL.

Learning from guys like Sebastian [Joseph-Day], Austin [Johnson], Morgan [Fox], Jerry [Tillery], the vets in our room, those guys have not only shown me how to approach plays, but they're out there with me and we're learning trial by fire. I love the saying 'trial by fire' because when you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you and showing you, 'This is how I do it,' and they're going through it with you, it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing.

Alright, your dad went viral this week.

How shocked were you when you look up at the board and you're like, 'That's my dad!'?

Fehoko: Okay so it's like, I'm watching the offense play and there's always timeouts or breaks and we always try to catch whatever they're showing up there [on the board] at SoFi.

I just so happen to look up and see this guy who looks familiar and I'm like, 'Hey, that's my dad!' Everybody's coming up to me saying, 'Brei, that's your dad! He's got more energy than you!' I'm like aww man, now you guys are digging yourselves into a hole you can't get out of.

Everyone was like, 'We need your dad out here instead of you!' And I was like maybe…maybe he needs to come take double teams on.

You talk to him after the game about that?

Fehoko: So it's funny, we went to go get some In-N-Out.

Oh yeah I was gonna get to that next! I wasn't gonna let you leave this interview without talking about your In-N-Out experience.

Fehoko: The fans have been grilling me about it because I'm a big Whataburger guy. But after a football game, you're always gonna be hungry and there aren't a lot of options open restaurant-wise.

So we went to get In-N-Out, and we just chopped it up. I was joking about it. We didn't even know it was gonna go viral or do numbers until it got posted. But I was just talking to him and got emotional because for him and my mom to come out and watch me play and see the joy on their faces, he teared up about it in the car. He told me, 'You just make me so proud, me and your mother.'

I see them, I see my dad having a blast, I see him enjoying it with all the other Bolt Fam and I see him interacting with Bolt Fam on Twitter and I'm like, 'Geeze this guy is a fan favorite! I thought I was the one playing football!'

There are a lot of active dads on Twitter on this team! Your dad, Reggie Slater, Fred Spiller…

Fehoko: The dads need to get together, man, and make a Bolt Fam Dad Club. The dads are back in action. Give them the Air Monarchs, the fanny packs, get the guys back in action.

Alright, time to talk In-N-Out. What'd you get?

Fehoko: A lot of fans roasted me and a lot of fans corrected me on how I should have ordered.

I got two triples, but they told me I should have gotten the 4x4 with the roasted or caramelized [SoCal native editor's note: grilled] onions, but it was pretty good. It was pretty decent.

When you're hungry, a guy like me, I'm 320 pounds, I'll eat anything when I'm hungry. I had to give homage, I'm not a guy who runs from the grind. I'm not hiding. I told people I had some In-N-Out today, it was pretty decent and we'll move on from here.

Would you go back?

Fehoko: Maybe after a game.

back to top

Related Content

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.

news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.

news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.

news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.

news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."

news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Coming Soon: All In Season 2

All In is back for season 2 as your all-access pass to the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and more prepare to make a run in 2022. All In Season 2 premieres August 22 at 10 am PDT on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.

news

Everything You Need to Know About the Launch of 'All In' Season 2

Episode 1 of the all-access, behind-the-scenes show premieres at 10 a.m. (PT) on Monday

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Open Up Preseason Slate at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1 game against the Rams

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

Latest News
Advertising