Bolts Sign WR Marcus Peterson and CB Channing Stribling; Place Verrett, Roberts on IR

There will be some new faces on the field when the Chargers return to practice today as the team signed WR Marcus Peterson and CB Channing Stribling on Thursday. To make room, the team placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Austin Roberts on the Reserve/Injured list.

Peterson is a 5-11, 188-pound Seton Hall product who most recently played for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League. Prior to joining Iowa, he played wide receiver and defensive back for the Derby Braves in the European Football League.

Meanwhile, Stribling is a 6-2, 188-pound cornerback who signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2017 following a standout career at Michigan. He appeared in 47 games with 18 starts over his career as a Wolverine, recording 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, 22 passes defensed and six interceptions with one pick-six. Stribling served several stints on the practice squad a year ago for the Browns, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.