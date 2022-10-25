Bella Rasmussen 'Grateful' After Historic Gridiron Achievement 

Rasmussen described what the past week has been like for her and her family as her schedule quickly shifted from balancing schoolwork and football to now being an overnight sensation following her historic accomplishment.

"It's so hectic," Rasmussen said. "I mean, me and my mom we've been on and off. If I'm not at school, I have people texting me and if I'm at school I have people texting me.

"I had to do a lunch interview during my lunch hours," Rasmussen added. "I have people calling until 9, 10 o'clock at night trying to setup interviews. I'm up at six in the morning getting ready for interviews."

Despite her busy schedule, the running back couldn't be "more grateful" for the opportunities that have come here way since her two-touchdown performance on October 14.

"It's been incredible, it's an amazing opportunity," Rasmussen said. "Something that you know there's people that are never going to experience it and it's once in a lifetime. I just couldn't feel more grateful."

Along with getting to fire the historic cannon, Rasmussen was also given a custom Navy Chargers jersey that sported her last name and No. 24, the number she wears as member of the Laguna Beach Breakers.

Rasmussen, who started playing youth football at the age of 6, talked about what it has meant to get invited by the Chargers to the game, but to also be a part of a game-day tradition that dates back to the early 1960s when the team was still part of the American Football League.

"We're talking about something that I hadn't even thought about. [I didn't know] anything like this would happen playing football," she said. "I mean, when I started playing football it was to play football you know?