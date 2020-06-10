Anthony Lynn & Pep Hamilton Participating in Third Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton will participate in the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit, which "serves to grow the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league."

The third annual summit, put on between the league and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will take place virtually from June 22-23 and will provide professional development and networking opportunities for minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball with NFL club executives.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

A new addition to the Chargers coaching staff for 2020, Hamilton participated in last year's summit. A graduate of Howard University, one of the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), he spoke earlier this spring about his experience at Howard and how he's greatly eager to bring his decade-plus coaching experience to the Chargers and work with Lynn and his staff.

"(Howard) empowered me in a lot of different ways," Hamilton said. "I feel like we're all a product of our experiences and our exposure. I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to work for some really good coaches along the way. I'm excited about where I am today and the chance to work with coach Lynn's staff and be a part of a group that has high expectations for our football team."