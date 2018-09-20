10 Insights Entering Week 3 at the Rams

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights entering the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Rams:

1. Sunday will be the first NFL game between two teams from Los Angeles since Nov. 13, 1994. The Raiders beat the Rams 20-17 at Anaheim Stadium.

2. The last time the Chargers played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a regular season game was Sept. 25, 1994 against the Raiders. The Chargers won 26-24 behind four John Carney field goals and a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.

3. Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn discussed his unique connections to members of the Rams' coaching staff earlier this week. As a player, Lynn was coached by Rams Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips, who was the Broncos' head coach in 1993. Lynn's offensive coordinator in Denver was Jim Fassel, the son of Rams Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel. John McVay, the grandfather of Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, was in San Francisco's front office when Lynn was a running back for the 49ers.

4. Dating back to 2017, Philip Rivers has thrown 21 touchdowns to one interception in the Chargers' last 10 wins.

5. The Chargers have forced a turnover in their last 10 wins – in nine of them, it's been at least two.

6. The Rams' four biggest offseason additions played against the Chargers last season, all on different teams: wide receiver Brandin Cooks (Patriots), cornerback Marcus Peters (Chiefs), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (Dolphins) and cornerback Aqib Talib (Broncos).

7. Suh and Chargers center Mike Pouncey will go head-to-head Sunday after having been teammates the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Pouncey is a three-time Pro Bowler. Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler.

8. Jared Goff, who will start his 25th NFL game for the Rams this Sunday, is the most experienced quarterback the Chargers will face during the first four games of 2018. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes made his second career start in Week 1, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his NFL debut against the Bolts last Sunday. When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo comes to town in Week 4, it will be his 11th pro start.

9. Sunday's game features two of the premier running backs in the league. The Rams' Todd Gurley and the Chargers' Melvin Gordon were selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, just five picks apart. Gurley (No. 10 overall) and Gordon (No. 15 overall) each scored three touchdowns in Week 2.