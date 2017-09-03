The Los Angeles Chargers began announcing members of their practice squad on Sunday, signing the following seven players:

G Brett Boyko – A 6-6, 301-pound lineman, this is Boyko’s third-straight year on an NFL practice squad. He spent all of 2015 on the Philadelphia Eagles’ before spending the final 12 weeks of the 2016 campaign with the Bolts.

CB Michael Davis – A tall, rangy cornerback with impressive speed, the 6-2, 196-pounder ran his 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. Davis showcased that speed from the moment he joined the Bolts as an undrafted free agent. He recorded 11 tackles in four games this preseason.

CB Randall Evans – Initially a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft, Evans joined the Chargers’ practice squad last December. A former standout at Kansas State, the 6-0, 195-pound cornerback recorded 210 tackles, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed in 51 games with 31 starts.

WR Andre Patton – The 6-2, 200-pound Rutgers product played in 44 career games for the Scarlett Knights, totaling 90 catches for 1,164 yards and 10 TDs. Patton caught three passes this preseason for 30 yards.

DE Whitney Richardson – A late addition to the Chargers in training camp, Richardson impressed from the moment he arrived on Aug. 22. The 6-4, 251-pound product out of Lane College (Tenn.) was named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year last season after recording 17.5 sacks, 75 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

WR Artavis Scott – Clemson’s all-time leader in career receptions, Scott was an All-ACC pick in each of his three seasons with the Tigers. The 5-10, 190-pound wideout caught 245 passes for 2,458 yards and 19 touchdowns in 43 career games. He also set a school record by catching at least one pass in 38 straight games to finish his career.

RB Andre Williams – This marks the second straight season the powerful running back joins the Bolts’ practice squad. He did appear in one game a year ago, carrying the ball 18 times for 87 yards (4.8 ypc).

Teams can have up to 10 players on their practice squad, meaning the Chargers will add three more players in the coming days. Stay tuned for more information.

