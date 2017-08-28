99, 17, 54, 26

ESPN ranked their top 100 players in the NFL. Four Chargers made the list including Joey Bosa (27), Philip Rivers (76), Melvin Ingram (97) and Casey Hayward (100).

The rankings were compiled by 53 NFL experts from ESPN based on how great they feel the players will be this coming season. The ratings for each Charger are below, and per ESPN, players in the 80s “translate to a very good (if not elite) 2017 campaign.”

Eric Williams of ESPN contributed to the rankings and discussed each Charger on this list:

Joey Bosa (Avg. Rating: 87.92) – The Ohio State product enters his second season with sky-high expectations after compiling 10.5 sacks in a 12-game rookie campaign. Bosa moves back to his more natural DE position in the Chargers’ 4-3 scheme, which means more opportunities to rush the passer.

Philip Rivers (Avg. Rating: 83.09) – The NC State product finished with 4,386 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes last season, earning his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement…. Curbing turnovers has been a point of emphasis for Rivers under coach Anthony Lynn’s new regime.

Melvin Ingram (Avg. Rating: 81.76) – Ingram will have to prove he’s worth the ($66 million, five-year) contract, and playing alongside talented edge rusher Joey Bosa should help. Ingram finished with eight sacks last season, and his 18.5 sacks since 2015 rank in a tie for 12th in the NFL over that period.

Casey Hayward (Avg. Rating: 81.58) – Pushed into the starting lineup because of injuries last season, Hayward flourished, leading the league in interceptions with seven and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Hayward is out to prove 2016 was no fluke by cementing his status as one of the best corners in the NFL.

