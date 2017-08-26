The Los Angeles Chargers continue preseason play tonight against the Los Angeles Rams. How many snaps each player will receive is unknown, but here are 10 players to keep your eye on throughout the game:

CB Jason Verrett – He’s back! The Pro Bowl cornerback is expected to take the field tonight for the first time since an ACL injury landed him on the reserve-injured list last year. It’s taken nearly 12 whole months, but Verrett is expected to play at least two series against the Rams.

LB Nigel Harris – A speedy undrafted free agent out of South Florida, Harris has turned heads from the moment he arrived. He’s steadily earned an uptick in reps throughout training camp, and Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley has shown no fear playing him with the starters, especially on passing downs. Tonight’s game against the Rams should be his best test yet to show he can fill a meaningful role come the regular season.

RB Kenjon Barner – The free agent acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles got his feet wet last week with his first three carries of the preseason. Unfortunately, he ended up losing one yard for the game. Barner has game breaking speed, and hopes to showcase his abilities as an all-around back in his push for a roster spot. He’s also listed atop the unofficial depth chart as the starting kickoff returner, but has yet to have an opportunity to show what he can do.

G Dan Feeney – Playing both guard and center, this year’s third-round pick has proven to be a versatile asset. However, he is still in the running for a starting spot. It’s unknown whether Feeney will begin the game at right guard, but expect him to get plenty of run there as the Chargers try to lock down who’ll take the first snaps at the position Week 1 in Denver.

WR Geremy Davis – A former draft pick of the New York Giants, Davis has emerged as a steady, reliable option for the Bolts’ quarterbacks. He also flashed his underrated athleticism a week ago against the New Orleans Saints with his 20-yard grab along the sideline. A willing blocker in the run game and a contributor on special teams, Davis is able to help the Chargers in a number of facets.

WR Jamaal Jones – Jones is another wideout fresh off a strong game. The former Montana standout caught all five passes thrown his way for a game-high 47 yards. However, he also had a costly fumble inside the red zone.

LB Korey Toomer – Head Coach Anthony Lynn emphasized a need for the Mike linebackers to step up after Denzel Perryman’s ankle injury. Toomer did just that a week ago, with Lynn naming him one of those whose stock rose following the second preseason game. With another strong showing tonight, watch for Toomer to try to lock up the starting linebacker spot until Perryman returns.

CB Craig Mager – The third-round pick in 2014 is also expected to make his preseason debut tonight after nursing injuries through most of August. Cornerback depth has turned into one of the best battles of the preseason, so Mager is looking to make a strong impression in his first game action of the preseason.

DE Isaac Rochell – The Bolts’ seventh-round pick has flown under the radar compared to the likes of Feeney and Desmond King from his draft class. However, Rochell has made quite an impression. Strong at the point of attack, the Notre Dame product is making a push up front in an intense battle along the defensive line.

G Donavon Clark – A seventh-round pick a year ago, Clark missed all of his rookie campaign after suffering an ACL injury last preseason. He didn’t participate during the offseason program, but has made steady progress since reporting to training camp. The guard out of Michigan State hopes to use the last two preseason games to lock up a roster spot.

