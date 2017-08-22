August 22 - A new player will be on the field for the final open practice of training camp as the Chargers announced they’ve signed defensive end Whitney Richardson. In a corresponding move, defensive end Chris Landrum was waived/injured. Richardson is a 6-4, 251-pound product out of Lane College (Tenn.), who was named the Division II Defensive Player of the Year in his lone season with the Dragons. The defensive end logged 17.5 sacks, 75 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 10 games. Landrum joined the Bolts as an undrafted free agent a year ago out of Jacksonville State. He recorded seven tackles, one sack, six pressures and five QB hits in 10 games in 2016.

August 15 - The Chargers welcomed a new linebacker into the fold on Tuesday, signing former Seahawk Kyle Coleman. A 6-0, 231-pound product out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coleman spent parts of the past two years in Seattle. He appeared in 44 games with 11 starts over his collegiate career, playing his first three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring his senior year to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. To make room, the Bolts waived/injured LB Mike Moore.

August 11 - A familiar face is back with the Bolts as the team signed Matt Weiser. The tight end spent time with the Chargers last year during training camp and the preseason. To make room, S Adrian McDonald was waived.

August 8 - One day after being waived/injured, TE Asante Cleveland was moved to the team's reserve-injured list.

August 7 - Fresh blood arrived at the practice field Monday morning as the Bolts signed tight end Mike Estes and wide receiver Cameron Posey. Estes participated in the team's rookie mini camp, while Posey was most recently with the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, TE Asante Cleveland was waived/injured.

August 5 - Center Dillon DeBoer was placed on the reserve-injured list after clearing waivers.

August 4 - One of the most honorable men to ever don the lightning bolt's tenure with the team came to an end as Darrell Stuckey was released after failing his physical. A five-team team captain and former Pro Bowler, Stuckey was one of the most popular figures to ever grace the team's locker room. Meanwhile, the Bolts activated CB Jason Verrett from PUP as he made his 2017 debut at Chargers Camp. Finally, the team signed C Barrett Gouger while waiving/injured Dillon DeBoer.

July 29 – Before taking the field for the first day of training camp, the Chargers placed safety Darrell Stuckey, cornerback Jason Verrett and wide receiver Mike Williams on the Active/PUP list.

July 27 – One day after trading for Cardale Jones, the Los Angeles Chargers announced they’ve waived QB Eli Jenkins. The 6-2, 210-pound former Jacksonville State star signed with the Bolts as an undrafted free agent in April.

July 26 – Mere days before the start of training camp, the Chargers made their first trade in nearly two full years as they acquired QB Cardale Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a conditional draft choice. Originally the Bills' fourth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, the trade reunites Jones' with Head Coach Anthony Lynn. In fact, his lone action as a rookie came when Lynn served as Buffalo's interim head coach in last year's season finale.

June 8 – The Los Angeles Chargers added another cornerback to the mix on Thursday, signing former Baylor standout Ryan Reid. The 5-11, 190-pound Reid ranks eighth in school history with 28 career passes defensed. He also tallied 90 tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles in 44 games with 35 starts for the Bears. Reid was voted a 2016 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection by coaches after recording 22 tackles, eight passes defensed and three picks as a senior.

June 2 – The entire 2017 draft is now under contract as third-round pick Dan Feeney signed a four-year contract. The versatile offensive lineman has taken reps at guard and center at practice since the Chargers selected him 71st overall in this year's draft. Meanwhile, the teams parted ways with cornerback Michael Lee.

May 17 – Fourth-round draft selection Rayshawn Jenkins put pen to paper and inked a four-year contract on Wednesday. Additionally, the Bolts signed another rookie mini camp tryout participant in punter Toby Baker. Baker is a 6-3, 215-pound product out of Arkansas who averaged 43.0 yards per punt over 27 games for the Razorbacks. Finally, the Chargers waived tackle Mason Zandi.

May 16 – After participating as a tryout at rookie mini camp, the Bolts signed WR Mitchell Paige. The 5-8, 180-pound wideout totaled 115 catches for 1,330 yards and 10 touchdowns in 35 games with 24 starts at Indiana. To make room on the roster for Paige, the Chargers waived linebacker Carlos Fields.

May 15 – The Chargers bolstered their defensive backfield by signing safety Tre Boston to a one-year deal after the Carolina Panthers parted ways with the veteran safety. In a corresponding move, the Chargers released guard Orlando Franklin. The veteran appeared in 26 games over two seasons.

May 12 – After agreeing to terms with a number of undrafted free agents on the final day of the draft, the Chargers officially announced the signings of Eli Jenkins (QB), Nigel Harris (LB), Austin Ekeler (RB), Dillon DeBoer (C), Michael Davis (DB), Sean Culkin (TE), Younghoe Koo (K), Mike Moore (LB), Mason Zandi (T), Brad Watson (DB), Brandon Stewart (DB), Artavis Scott (WR), Andre Patton (WR), and James Onwualu (LB).

May 11 – Prior to the start of rookie mini camp, five of the Bolts’ seven 2017 draft picks signed four-year contracts including WR Mike Williams. Other draft picks who signed include Forrest Lamp, Desmond King, Sam Tevi and Isaac Rochell. The Bolts also waived Zamir Carlis (DT) on Thursday.

May 1 – The Los Angeles Chargers waived TE Jake McGee on Monday. The Florida product spent all of 2016 on the team's practice squad.

April 29 – After adding three straight offensive players to begin the draft, the Chargers began day three by selecting hard-hitting Miami safety Rayshawn Jenkins in the fourth round. The team added another defensive back in the fifth by selecting former Jim Thorpe award winner Desmond King. L.A. closed the day out by drafting Utah OT Sam Tevi in the sixth and Notre Dame DE Isaac Rochell in the seventh. Finally, the Bolts also announced they agreed to terms with 15 undrafted free agents.

April 28 - The Chargers doubled-down on interior lineman, adding two of the best guard prospects in the draft. In round two, L.A. selected Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp while adding burly Indiana guard Dan Feeney in the third. Earlier in the day, the team waived T Tyler Johnstone.

April 27 - With the seventh overall selection in the 2017 Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams. Considered the premiere WR prospect available, Williams is a massive 6-4, 218-pound target who has proven to come through in the clutch.

April 25 - On the same day the Chargers opened voluntary minicamp, the team announced wide receiver Dontrelle Inman signed his restricted free agent tender. Inman is fresh off a breakout season in which he set career-highs in receptions (58), yards (810) and touchdowns (four).

April 12 - After missing all of 2016 after suffering an Achilles injury during the preseason, the Bolts welcomed veteran tight end Jeff Cumberland back into the fold. The former Jet caught 86 passes for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns over 65 career games in New York.

April 4 - One of two restricted free agents tendred by the team, LB Korey Toomer put pen to paper on his contract on Tuesday. Toomer joined the Chargers last September, posting 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one sack in 13 games with seven starts.

April 3 - Another pair of Bolts officially inked their exclusive rights tenders as RB Andre Williams and WR Isaiah Burse put pen to paper on the first day of the offseason program. Williams initially joined the team off waivers at the beginning of 2016 from the New York Giants, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He made a big impact in last year’s season finale as he toted the ball 18 times for 87 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Burse split time a year ago between the active roster and practice squad, seeing the majority of his time at returner. He appeared in nine games with one start.

March 30 - Tight end Sean McGrath became the latest Charger to sign his exclusive rights contract after being tendered earlier in free agency. An old-school, throwback tight end, he appeared in all 16 games for the Bolts last season. Known primarily for his blocking, McGrath chipped in with a pair of catches for 25 yards. His top season came in 2013 when he caught 26 passes for 302 yards and two TDs for the Chiefs.

March 23 - After signing RB Kenjon Barber earlier in the week, the Bolts continued to bolster the running back position by re-signing Branden Oliver to a one-year contract. Oliver has played in 22 career games with eight starts, rushing 191 times for 690 yards (3.6 ypc) and three touchdowns. The Chargers also announced that S Adrian Phillips officially signed his Exclusive Rights tender.

March 20 - Another valuable reserve along the defensive line returned to the fold as the Chargers re-signed Tenny Palepoi to a one-year contract. The defensive tackle ranked third on the team in 2016 with nine QB hits and fourth with 20 pressures. Later in the afternoon, the team announced that versatile offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins signed a one-year deal to return in 2017. Meanwhile, wide receiver Geremy Davis officially signed his Exclusive Rights tender. A former Giants draft pick, the Bolts claimed the 6-2, 217-pound wideout off New York's practice squad midway through last season. He appeared in three games for the Chargers down the stretch. Before reaching the NFL, the University of Connecticut product dominated in college, rewriting the school’s record books with 165 catches for 2,292 yards. Finally, the Bolts announced they signed speedy running back Kenjon Barner to a one-year deal. The former Philadelphia Eagle is fresh off his best year in the NFL as he set career-highs pounding the rock as well as at kickoff returner.

March 15 - Linebacker Brock Hekking was waived (failed physical) on Tuesday. He joined the Bolts as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2015, but did not take the field as he was injured the past two seasons.

March 14 - After four seasons, the Chargers released LT King Dunlap. The move comes mere days after the team inked LT Russell Okung in free agency. Dunlap was the team's Lineman of the Year in 2014 when he allowed only 3.5 sacks. Meanwhile, TE Asante Cleveland officially signed his Exclusive Rights tender.

March 10 - The Chargers made a splash on Friday, signing Russell Okung to a four-year deal. The left tackle was considered one of the top offensive line free agents available, and is a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion. Meanwhile, the team announced they've agreed to terms with NT Damion Square. He emerged as a big part of the defensive line rotation in 2016 after Brandon Mebane was lost for the year with a pectoral injury.

March 9 - The Bolts took care of some in house business on the first day of free agency, locking up a trio of vets. Safety Jahleel Addae and long snapper Mike Windt signed four-year contracts while QB Kellen Clemens inked a one-year deal to continue backing up Philip Rivers. Meanwhile, the Chargers tendered eight players, including two restricted free agents in WR Dontrelle Inman and ILB Korey Toomer, as well as six Exclusive Rights free agents in S Adrian Phillips, RB Andre Williams, TE Asante Cleveland, TE Sean McGrath, WR Isaiah Burse and WR Geremy Davis.

March 7 - Two days before the start of the new league year, the Bolts announced they've parted ways with a trio of veterans in CB Brandon Flowers, G D.J. Fluker and WR Stevie Johnson. Flowers and Johnson joined the Chargers via free agency, while Fluker was the team's first round draft choice (11th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

February 27 – For the first time since 2011, and only seventh time in history, the Chargers used their franchise tag as they've placed it on outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. The edge rusher joined the Bolts with the 18th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Chargers can still negotiate a multi-year contract with the edge rusher through July 15. However, other teams are able to negotiate and sign Ingram to a deal once the new league year begins on March 9. However, LA has the right to match any offer. Should they decline, the Bolts would receive two first round draft picks from Ingram’s new team.

February 13 – One month after being hired, Anthony Lynn announced the 18 members who will comprise his coaching staff. They are lead by Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley and Special Teams Coordinator - Assistant Head Coach George Stewart.

January 21 – Head Coach Anthony Lynn’s staff is starting to come into focus as the team announced they plan to hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator. Bradley spent the past four seasons as the Jaguars’ head coach. Prior to that, he served four seasons (2009-12) as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Bradley helped guide Seattle to a pair of postseason appearances while establishing them as one of the top defenses in the league.

January 19 – The Bolts signed a pair of young wide receivers to Reserve/Future contracts, bringing in Da'Ron Brown and Jamaal Jones. Brown is a 6-0, 199-pound product out of Northern Illinois who was originally a seventh round draft choice (233rd overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. Meanwhile, Jones spent the offseason with the Chargers before suffering an injury early in training camp and eventually being waived.

January 13 – After an extensive search, the Los Angeles Chargers announced they hired Anthony Lynn as the 16th head coach in franchise history. Lynn spent 17 years climbing the coaching ladder and is regarded as a running backs guru. He most recently spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, beginning this season as the team’s Running Backs Coach and Assistant Head Coach before being promoted to Offensive Coordinator and eventually Interim Head Coach.

January 10 – QB Mike Bercovici turned heads last preseason before being one of the final players waived prior to the start of the regular season. Now, he’s back with the Bolts. The Chargers signed the former ASU star, who was also featured on NFL Network’s “Undrafted” series, to a reserve/future contract.

January 3 – Six members of last year’s practice squad were signed to reserve/future contracts, including T Brett Boyko, CB Randall Evans, CB Mike Lee, LB Chris McCain, S Adrian McDonald and TE Jake McGee. Players who were not on an active roster at the end of the season are eligible to sign a reserve/future contract and revert to the active roster at the start of the new league year.

January 1 – Hours after the 2016 season officially ended, the Chargers relieved Mike McCoy of head coach duties. McCoy served as head coach for four seasons (2013-16) and produced an overall record of 28-38 (.424%), including 1-1 during the 2013 postseason. Read