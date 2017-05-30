Over the coming weeks, we’ll be checking in with the Chargers’ position coaches and coordinators to get the inside scoop. We continue with Defensive Line Coach Giff Smith.

Chargers.com: First off, what’s this offseason been like for you and the defensive line group as we change to the 4-3 front?

Smith: It’s been a smooth offseason from the standpoint that the room’s the same. We’ve got all our guys back, and added the outside backers from last year who are now playing the LEO position in there. That’s been a real comfort for us, and lets it to where we can keep building and now have to go back to square one. The transition with Coach (Anthony) Lynn and Coach (Gus) Bradley coming in has been outstanding. Getting someone like (Assistant Defensive Line) Coach (Eric) Henderson has been great, too. Eric and I go way back. I’ve known him since he was a sophomore in high school and I coached him in college. He is an outstanding coach. He does a great job on the field and relates well with the players. He’s very knowledgeable. Very creative. Eric’s going to be a big time coach in the NFL, and I couldn’t be more proud of him. To be selfish, I’m excited for myself to have someone that good coaching with me.

Chargers.com: What’s been the biggest change with the defense moving to four linemen up front?

Smith: Just getting all our rushers in the same room all the time. That helps in getting our timing in to play off one another when it’s time to rush the passer. It even helps getting a feel for one another in the running game. That’s been a bonus. As a defensive line coach, it’s better to have all four of those guys in the room together. So that’s been good.

Let’s focus in on some of the players up front. As you mentioned, that LEO position is new in your group this year. What about that position makes it a good fit for guys like, Jerry Attaochu,and

Smith: I think all four of those guys’ skill levels enables them to be a little bit better player at LEO. They can keep their hand in the dirt and rush the passer. They create stress on the offense with the speed those guys bring to the game. They’ve really bought into the toughness and technique it takes to beat the lead blocks. I think it’s going to be not only a good transition for those guys, but really (for) us as a defense.

emerged big time last year to be named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. What’s it like to work with a guy like that, and what makes him such a special player?

Smith: Obviously Joey is extremely talented. He has a lot of God given gifts that are outstanding. But what makes a guy who has ability potentially great is the drive to work to get better every day. Joey really works at his game. He’s a good student of the game. He listens to the veterans. I think his knowledge of football will only continue to increase, and that will up his production even more. But he was the third overall pick, and there’s a reason he was drafted that early. He definitely proved he was worthy of that. I’m just excited to work with him again. He’s very coachable and will just keep progressing.

The team made sure to bring back a pair of valuable players up front inand. Those aren’t the type of moves that make splashy headlines, but are important to make. Why was it important to bring both of those players back into the fold?

Smith: They both really possess a lot of the aspects that Coach Lynn believes in, and that’s putting the team first. And they can really play. Those are two guys who can start in the NFL, but are willing to be great teammates in whatever their role is. Whatever we ask of them, they will succeed and won’t complain about it. That enables us to not stress when one of our starters needs to come out and get a blow. There isn’t a big dip in production. Everybody is getting reps, which helps us stay fresh in the fourth quarter. I thought it was imperative we get both of those guys back also because of their position flexibility and versatility.

With, I’m sure it’s nice to have a leader who has also played under Gus Bradley before. How helpful has he been?

Smith: His leadership qualities are off the chain. He played really well last year up until his injury, and if you asked him, I’m sure he’d tell you he played as good or better than he has in his career. So his play speaks for itself. And then you’re right. Just for a position coach to have that kind of leadership within your room, combined with his playmaking ability from the nose position; it makes my job so much easier. He’s a great guy and outstanding player. We came here to the Chargers together, and we approached it that way. I couldn’t be happier to have him right now.

What is it you want to see out ofheading into 2017?

Smith: Outside of Joey and Melvin, Corey probably had the best year rushing the passer for us last year. It didn’t (translate) into sacks for him, but he caused a lot of them for other teammates. What we’re working hard for this offseason and in OTAs for him is to translate that into production. To clean up and finish. He had a number of pressures and quarterback hits last year. If he can convert them into sacks, then I think he’ll get the notoriety he deserves. He really works hard. He’s in great shape right now, and I think fans in L.A. are going to be really excited to see number 94 out there this year.

One player who impressed last year before getting hurt was. After missing the second half of last season, how nice will it be to have him back out there?

Smith: It’ll be big. Caraun has really good pass rush skills and he’s powerful. He’s able to push the inside of the pocket, which enables our outside rushers to have a little bit more freedom. We have a really good room, and he’s another one who is just a great guy. It was disappointing he got hurt, but he’s really worked hard and we’re excited to get him back.

Chargers.com: How about someone like Darius Philon. What kind of jump are you looking for out of him heading into year three?

Smith: We want to see consistency from all our players, and that is what we are looking for out of Darius. He has the ability, is a great kid and works hard; now it’s about translating that on a consistent basis. That can be hard for younger players. Everybody matures at different times, but as he enters (his third year), that’s what we are looking for. The same thing with Ryan Carrethers. He had some ups and downs last year, but played well for us at the end of last season. That shows what kind of character the young man’s got. He is really focused on his footwork and technique, and that’s really paid off for him. I’m really proud of how he responded to the challenges. Guys with lesser character would have folded. So for both those guys, we want to see some more consistency.

Finally, when it comes to rookies, what was it aboutthat made him a good fit for us to draft in the seventh round?

Isaac has good length. He is a great kid, and we think he has the ability to help us as a developmental player. So far on the field, his skillset might even be a little better than I evaluated. Our scouts did a great job evaluating and identifying him. I'm excited to work with him. He's also very fortunate to be in a room with all the veterans we have on this team. He's going to learn a lot. It's really going to be a heck of a competition along the D-Line. We're excited to see how it unfolds. We have a lot of depth. There are going to be some hard decisions that have to be made, but the competition should raise everyone's game.